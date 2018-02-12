Liberty trustees discuss roads, dog control

LIBERTY

Township residents spoke Monday about which roads they believe should be prioritized for resurfacing, after trustees announced the Trumbull County Engineers Office had sent evaluations of all Liberty roads.

Trustees will discuss options on how to fund future road improvement projects, including renewing the current road levy.

This year, the township already has plans to resurface portions of Euclid Avenue, Royal Arms and Academy Drive, said Trustee Jodi Stoyak.

A dog control resolution regarding properly tethering dogs and keeping them indoors when nobody is present or during severe weather was tabled, and will be voted on at the next meeting.

Trustees Greg Cizmar and Arnie Clebone wanted more time to review the resolution.

Joe Nohra, Liberty schools superintendent, discussed a restoration project that will allow the school district and the community to use the gymnasium at the old Liberty High School as a youth recreation center. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 8 at 11 a.m. The majority of the cost was covered by the Thomases Family Foundation, and fundraisers.