CANFIELD

Mahoning County Probate Judge Robert N. Rusu Jr. tonight swore in Jeff Harvey to serve on the Mill Creek MetroParks board.

Another new appointment to the board, Paul Olivier, will be sworn in at a later date, as he was unable to attend the MetroParks board meeting tonight.

Judge Rusu called Harvey and Olivier “just as diverse” as the park itself. Harvey is a longtime park volunteer; owner of Wild Birds Unlimited in Boardman; and president of the local Audubon Society. Olivier is a Mercy Health executive.

Judge Rusu said Harvey will bring nature education, wildlife and conservancy expertise to the board, while Olivier will bring his knowledge of business and handling budgetary issues.

Harvey and Olivier replace Tom Shipka and John Ragan, who did not seek reappoint when their board terms expired at the end of 2017.