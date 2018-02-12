Historic Columbus newspaper building to get new occupant
COLUMBUS (AP) — A downtown Columbus building that housed the city’s newspaper for nearly a century is getting a new occupant.
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce says it will relocate to 34 S. Third St. in late summer.
The Columbus Dispatch occupied the building for 91 years, before moving to a smaller location nearby in January 2016.
The building sits across from the Ohio Statehouse and is listed on the Columbus Register of Historic Properties. It is recognizable by its stories-high neon “Dispatch” sign, which stayed put after the newspaper’s move.
After renovations, chamber offices will occupy the first two stories of the building.
Chamber President and CEO Andrew Doehrel (DOHR’-uhl) said the building’s “a perfect fit” and a suitable location for an organization celebrating its 125th year of business advocacy.
