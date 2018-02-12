Democrats prepared to redact parts of memo
Associated Press
WASHINGTON
Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are prepared to black out parts of their memo about the FBI’s Russia investigation to ensure there’s no harmful spilling of secrets, then try again to get President Donald Trump to let it come out. A White House aide said Sunday he’s confident it will be released once Democrats “clean it up.”
That possible nudge toward progress came as both sides traded steamy recriminations over the matter.
Rep. Adam Schiff of California, senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said Trump is putting his personal interest above the country’s in blocking a memo that “completely undermines his claim of vindication” in special counsel Robert Mueller’s continuing investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign’s relationship with Russian interests and Russia’s meddling in the election. “The president doesn’t want the public to see the underlying facts,” Schiff said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.
“We will redact it to make sure that we’re very protective of sources and methods,” Schiff said.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 6, 2018 midnight
Declassify? House Dems vote to air their Russia-probe memo
- February 2, 2018 midnight
Russia investigation Trump to approve release of GOP memo
- February 10, 2018 midnight
Trump won't declassify Dems memo
- February 10, 2018 midnight
- February 5, 2018 midnight
Lawmakers: Memo doesn’t clear Trump
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.