Canada gets skating gold, American Anderson wins slopestyle

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Canada skated to the gold it had been dreaming about for four years.

American Jamie Anderson got another to match the one she won in Sochi.

The Canadians kicked off the third day of full competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics today by winning the team figure-skating competition, finishing with the medal they had set their sights on since taking silver in 2014. And, they clinched it before the ice dance – the third event of the day – even began.

"We think we're the best in the world," ice dancer Scott Muir said. "Winning this is like winning hockey and winning curling."

The Canadians won the men's moguls title for the third consecutive Olympics, with six-time world champion Mikael Kingsbury filling the only hole in his resume.

In other night finals, Ireen Wust won her fifth Olympic title and the Dutch speedskaters picked up gold and bronze in the 1,500 meters, biathlon No. 1 Martin Fourcade won the 12.5-kilometer pursuit, and Maren Lundby of Norway won the women's ski jumping normal hill.

Anderson showed she's tops in women's slopestyle, defending her title from the 2014 Games and becoming the first female snowboarder to win two Olympic golds.

That came despite some big-time weather concerns that caused a 75-minute delay, left the course unpredictable and sparked criticism from some competitors and analysts.