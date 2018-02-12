Austintown continues talk about police levy

AUSTINTOWN

A police levy remained the main topic of discussion during Monday’s township trustees meeting.

“When a police officer leaves his home he doesn’t know if he’s coming home for sure,” resident Eric Newton said. “So think about your dollar every day. A dollar for this is very good.”

Last month, the township submitted a proposed police levy of 2.4 mills, with an increase of 0.8 mills, for police officer salaries and maintaining vehicles, equipment and communications. It will appear on the May 8 primary ballot. A single mill in Austintown Township is valued at $622,000, and if passed, the continuing police levy would yield between $1.5 million and $2 million yearly, said Mike Dockry, township administrator.

Moving forward, Trustee Jim Davis said the levy will remain in discussion at each meeting and “dispel myths” about the township’s police force.

“We’re not excited to ask about the levy,” Trustee Ken Carano said. “We think we’re at the bare minimum to provide for the great people in Austintown.”