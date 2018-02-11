What's going on in 6th Ward? Councilwoman wants to know

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, invites the public to sit down and share what is going on in the neighborhood during a Coffee and Conversation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Flambeau Dinner Club, 2308 Market St.

Davis will provide complimentary coffee as she provides an overview of major happenings and will entertain questions concerning a variety of topics affecting the 6th Ward.