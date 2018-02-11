What's going on in 6th Ward? Councilwoman wants to know

February 11, 2018 at 4:17p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, invites the public to sit down and share what is going on in the neighborhood during a Coffee and Conversation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Flambeau Dinner Club, 2308 Market St.

Davis will provide complimentary coffee as she provides an overview of major happenings and will entertain questions concerning a variety of topics affecting the 6th Ward.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000