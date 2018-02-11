What's going on in 6th Ward? Councilwoman wants to know
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, invites the public to sit down and share what is going on in the neighborhood during a Coffee and Conversation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Flambeau Dinner Club, 2308 Market St.
Davis will provide complimentary coffee as she provides an overview of major happenings and will entertain questions concerning a variety of topics affecting the 6th Ward.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 6, 2017 1:05 p.m.
Youngstown councilwoman has community session Saturday
- December 13, 2017 9:45 a.m.
Councilwoman Anita Davis hosts third annual community dinner Saturday
- September 13, 2016 midnight
Satirist to speak
- January 9, 2018 midnight
Coffee & conversation
- January 17, 2017 midnight
Faces drug charges
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.