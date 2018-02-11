Norway leads medal count at Olympics; US tied for 4th
Associated Press
Here is the latest medal counts from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, after Sunday's competition. Norway leads with eight. The U.S. ranks in fourth place, tied with the Czech Republic with two medals.
Nation G S B Tot
Norway 1 4 3 8
Netherl's 2 2 1 5
Germany 3 0 1 4
Canada 0 3 1 4
U.S. 1 1 0 2
Czech 0 1 1 2
Austria 1 0 0 1
France 1 0 0 1
S.Korea 1 0 0 1
Sweden 1 0 0 1
Finland 0 0 1 1
Italy 0 0 1 1
Kazak'stan0 0 1 1
Russia 0 0 1 1
