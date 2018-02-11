BUSINESS DIGEST

MVYP mixers

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley Young Professionals has monthly mixers every third Thursday of the month.

February’s mixer will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at The Butler Institute of American Art. March’s mixer will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at O’Donalds in Austintown. April’s mixer will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Avalon Downtown.

For information go to: http://mvypclub.com/events/.

Chamber meeting

boardman

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have its annual meeting from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 15 at Mr. Anthony’s, 7440 South Ave.

Awards and award recipients are: William G. Lyden Spirit of the Valley Award: Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. (Ian Beniston, executive director) and Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (Matt Martin, executive director); Donald Cagigas Spirit of the Chamber Award: Gary Soukenik, president and CEO of Seven Seventeen Credit Union; and Chairman’s Political Achievement Award: Craig Butler, director, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The cost is $40 for chamber members and $50 for nonmembers.

Go to: http://www.regionalchamber.com/events/ to register.

Chamber program

NILES

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a Power Program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at Vernon’s Cafe & Banquet Center, 720 Youngstown-Warren Road.

Each month the chamber schedules a power breakfast, lunch or an after-hours event to bring members together to start building meaningful networks. Time and space are limited, and these events often sell out.

Advance registration required, free to attend, attendees order off a limited menu.

RSVP by Feb. 19 at http://www.regionalchamber.com/events/.

Auto show contest

CLEVELAND

The Cleveland Auto Show, taking place Feb. 23 through March 4, has announced the details on its “Official Vehicle Giveaway Contest” for 2018. This year, the 2018 Cleveland Auto Show and the Northern Ohio Buick GMC dealers will be giving away two-year leases of a 2018 GMC Terrain or 2018 Buick Regal TourX to two grand prize winners.

To be eligible to win one of the two available two- year leases, register at the “Official Vehicle Giveaway” booth during any day of the Cleveland Auto Show. Mail-in entries are also accepted, at: Auto Show Official Car Giveaway; 10100 Brecksville Road, Brecksville, OH 44141.

At a daily drawing each day of the show, one lucky winner will be selected as a finalist for the vehicle giveaway. The 10 finalists will be invited back to the Auto Show on Sunday, March 4 for the grand-prize giveaway.

For information on the auto show, go to: http://www.clevelandautoshow.com/.

Gaming revenue

HARRISBURG, PA.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said in January gross revenue from slot machines at the state’s 12 casinos was $177,795,127, a 1.4 percent decrease in revenue when compared with the $180,304,670 generated in January 2017.

Tax revenue in January of this year was $92,644,953.

The average number of slot machines operating on a daily basis was 25,808 during January 2018 compared with 26,254 at the casinos in January 2017.

Staff/wire reports