LIMELIGHTS, CAREER PATHS

HOTELS

Julia’s Bed & Breakfast, 6219 W Liberty St., Hubbard, has proven once again it is a hospitality “gem,” according to AAA East Central. It has maintained this celebrated designation consecutively since 2005.

The bed and breakfast received a Four-Diamond rating from AAA.

Julia’s Bed & Breakfast is part of a select group of hotels in North America. This year, there are 1,676 Four-Diamond hotels. Hotels at this level, just 6.1 percent of AAA Inspected & Approved hotels, are an exclusive group. They must be refined and stylish with upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail.

CARE

Ohio Living Park Vista has achieved a five-star overall rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on the Nursing Home Compare Provider Rating Report. Ohio Living Park Vista has worked diligently to increase this overall rating for the past two years. With more than 900 nursing homes in the state of Ohio, CMS only allots 10 percent of those homes to have a five-star rating. Ohio Living Park Vista now ranks in the Top 10 percent of nursing homes in the state.

VOLUNTEERING

Local Allstate agency owner and financial specialist Jason Durica recently secured a $1,000 Allstate Foundation Helping Hands in the Community grant to support a charitable organization in the local community. The grant will go to support the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio.

FOOD

The Eat’n Park Restaurants chain was recognized nationally for its best practices in employee retention. Eat’n Park Restaurants is a division of Eat’n Park Hospitality Group.

Transforming Data into Knowledge (TDn2K) presented Eat’n Park Restaurants the 2018 Best Practices Award in the category of Family Dining. TDn2K is the parent company of People Report and provider of human capital and workforce analytics for the food-service industry.

AUTO

Apostolakis Honda, Elm Road, Cortland, was awarded a 2018 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award, an annual recognition given to auto dealerships that deliver outstanding customer service as rated by online consumer reviews. DealerRater, the world’s leading car dealer review website, created the Consumer Satisfaction Award program to let online car shoppers instantly spot dealers that provide high-quality customer service.

ROOFING

Simon Roofing has earned the renewal of company wide ISO 9001:2015 quality-management certification, formerly known as ISO 9001:2008.