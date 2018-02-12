Gaming revenue

HARRISBURG, PA.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said in January gross revenue from slot machines at the state’s 12 casinos was $177,795,127, a 1.4 percent decrease in revenue when compared with the $180,304,670 generated in January 2017.

Tax revenue in January of this year was $92,644,953.

The average number of slot machines operating on a daily basis was 25,808 during January 2018 compared with 26,254 at the casinos in January 2017.

Staff/wire reports