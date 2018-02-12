Gaming revenue

February 11, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

HARRISBURG, PA.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said in January gross revenue from slot machines at the state’s 12 casinos was $177,795,127, a 1.4 percent decrease in revenue when compared with the $180,304,670 generated in January 2017.

Tax revenue in January of this year was $92,644,953.

The average number of slot machines operating on a daily basis was 25,808 during January 2018 compared with 26,254 at the casinos in January 2017.

Staff/wire reports


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000