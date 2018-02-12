Chamber program

February 11, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

NILES

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a Power Program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at Vernon’s Cafe & Banquet Center, 720 Youngstown-Warren Road.

Each month the chamber schedules a power breakfast, lunch or an after-hours event to bring members together to start building meaningful networks. Time and space are limited, and these events often sell out.

Advance registration required, free to attend, attendees order off a limited menu.

RSVP by Feb. 19 at http://www.regionalchamber.com/events/.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$579900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000