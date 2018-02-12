Chamber program
NILES
The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a Power Program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at Vernon’s Cafe & Banquet Center, 720 Youngstown-Warren Road.
Each month the chamber schedules a power breakfast, lunch or an after-hours event to bring members together to start building meaningful networks. Time and space are limited, and these events often sell out.
Advance registration required, free to attend, attendees order off a limited menu.
RSVP by Feb. 19 at http://www.regionalchamber.com/events/.
