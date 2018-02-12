Chamber meeting

BOARDMAN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have its annual meeting from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 15 at Mr. Anthony’s, 7440 South Ave.

Awards and award recipients are: William G. Lyden Spirit of the Valley Award: Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. (Ian Beniston, executive director) and Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership (Matt Martin, executive director); Donald Cagigas Spirit of the Chamber Award: Gary Soukenik, president and CEO of Seven Seventeen Credit Union; and Chairman’s Political Achievement Award: Craig Butler, director, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

The cost is $40 for chamber members and $50 for nonmembers.

Go to: http://www.regionalchamber.com/events/ to register.