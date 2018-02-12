Auto show contest

CLEVELAND

The Cleveland Auto Show, taking place Feb. 23 through March 4, has announced the details on its “Official Vehicle Giveaway Contest” for 2018. This year, the 2018 Cleveland Auto Show and the Northern Ohio Buick GMC dealers will be giving away two-year leases of a 2018 GMC Terrain or 2018 Buick Regal TourX to two grand prize winners.

To be eligible to win one of the two available two- year leases, register at the “Official Vehicle Giveaway” booth during any day of the Cleveland Auto Show. Mail-in entries are also accepted, at: Auto Show Official Car Giveaway; 10100 Brecksville Road, Brecksville, OH 44141.

At a daily drawing each day of the show, one lucky winner will be selected as a finalist for the vehicle giveaway. The 10 finalists will be invited back to the Auto Show on Sunday, March 4 for the grand-prize giveaway.

For information on the auto show, go to: http://www.clevelandautoshow.com/.