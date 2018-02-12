United Way donors get chance to win car

AUSTINTOWN

Greenwood Chevrolet is having a Cruze or Cash Giveaway to award a new Cruze or $15,000 to a top donor who gave to either the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley or the United Way of Trumbull County during 2017.

Ten finalists – five from each United Way – will be given a key that they can use to start the Cruze provided by Greenwood Chevrolet. The winner can either keep the car or choose the money.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chevrolet’s showroom, 4695 Mahoning Ave. All donors who gave $260 or more were qualified for entry in the competition.