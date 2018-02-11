Toyhio at Metroplex gets thumbs-up from show-goers

YOUNGSTOWN

The Toyhio toy show Saturday at the Metroplex Expo Center in Liberty received great reviews from shoppers and vendors.

The show featured everything from a “Hulk” TV tray to vintage cast iron cars to Funko pops to whet the appetites of the estimated 400 to 500 young and old fans who wandered among the 55 vendors at the show.

About 200 showed up for the 10 a.m. “early bird” session organized by Rick Fusselman, who operates Time Capsule Toy Shop. The entry fees of $3 for early birds at 10 a.m. and regular admission of $5 at 11 a.m. made the event affordable for almost anyone.

Among those strolling around trying to decide what to buy – or how to convince their parents to foot the bill – were Emilie Kolenich, 5, of Howland, with her dad, Michael, and Alexandria Brennan, 11, with her dad, David, also of Howland.

