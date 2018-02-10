Medical center to host hiring event

WARREN

Trumbull Regional Medical Center is hosting a hiring event for registered nurses Monday on the East Market Street Bridge.

The hospital is looking for RNs and recent or soon-to-graduate RNs. Those interested can attend from 4 to 7 p.m. to meet with members of the hospital’s nursing staff.

Some of the benefits the hospital offers to RNs include health benefits, tuition reimbursement and variable shifts, among others.

Attendees should enter the Medical Professional building at 1353 E. Market St. and bring two forms of ID and a resume to the event. For information, call 330-841-9812.

United Way donors get chance to win car

AUSTINTOWN

Greenwood Chevrolet is having a Cruze or Cash Giveaway to award a new Cruze or $15,000 to a top donor who gave to either the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley or the United Way of Trumbull County during 2017.

Ten finalists – five from each United Way – will be given a key that they can use to start the Cruze provided by Greenwood Chevrolet. The winner can either keep the car or choose the money.

The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chevrolet’s showroom, 4695 Mahoning Ave. All donors who gave $260 or more were qualified for entry in the competition.

Equifax hack put more info at risk than consumers knew

The Equifax data breach exposed more of consumers’ personal information than the company first disclosed last year, according to documents given to lawmakers.

The credit reporting company announced in September that the personal information of 145.5 million consumers had been compromised in a data breach. It originally said that the information accessed included names, Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and – in some cases – driver’s license numbers and credit card numbers. It also said some consumers’ credit card numbers were among the information exposed, as well as the personal information from thousands of dispute documents.

However, Atlanta-based Equifax Inc. recently disclosed in a document submitted to the Senate Banking Committee that a forensic investigation found criminals accessed other information from company records. According to the document, provided to The Associated Press by Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office, that included tax identification numbers, email addresses and phone numbers. Finer details, such as the expiration dates for credit cards or issuing states for driver’s licenses, also were included in the list.

Justice Department official to step down

WASHINGTON

The Justice Department’s No. 3 official is planning to step down at a time of turmoil in the agency. Rachel Brand is leaving for the top legal job at Walmart, friend and former colleague Jamie Gorelick told The Associated Press on Friday.

The official overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia investigation, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, has been repeatedly criticized by Trump. If Rosenstein had been fired or quit, oversight would have fallen to Brand.

Staff/wire report

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1246.030.05

Aqua America, .71 33.760.63

Avalon Holdings,2.10-0.07

Chemical Bank, .2755.260.60

Community Health Sys.5.44 -0.01

Cortland Bancorp, .2821.500.00

Farmers Nat., .1614.101.30

First Energy, 1.44 31.330.69

Fifth/Third, .5231.960.86

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.500.00

FNB Corp., .4813.730.13

General Motors, 1.5241.430.68

General Electric, .9214.950.50

Huntington Bank, .28 15.410.31

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.50+0.03

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92110.172.29

Key Corp, .3420.400.32

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 24.190.19

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 176.802.29

PNC, 2.20151.692.31

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60157.205.02

Stoneridge 22.630.28

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.410.17

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.