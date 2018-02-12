Justice Department official to step down

February 10, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

WASHINGTON

The Justice Department’s No. 3 official is planning to step down at a time of turmoil in the agency. Rachel Brand is leaving for the top legal job at Walmart, friend and former colleague Jamie Gorelick told The Associated Press on Friday.

The official overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s Trump-Russia investigation, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, has been repeatedly criticized by Trump. If Rosenstein had been fired or quit, oversight would have fallen to Brand.

Staff/wire report


