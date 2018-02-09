Y'town schools stakeholders discuss how best to meet students' needs

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City Schools stakeholders had a positive discussion about the next steps for the district, one said.

State Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, a candidate for Ohio governor, was among those attending the private meeting Friday.

“It was just a lot of conversation from everyone about how to focus on the needs of children in Youngstown,” he said.

Despite the opinions regarding House Bill 70, Schiavoni said he was impressed by the positive and productive discussion that took place.

House Bill 70, commonly referred to as the Youngstown Plan and signed into law by Gov. John Kasich in July 2015, enabled a state-appointed academic distress commission to hire a CEO – Krish Mohip – to lead the Youngstown School District.

Read more about the meeting in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.