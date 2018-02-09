Youngstown woman arrested on child-endangering charge
YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested a West Indianola Avenue woman about 2 a.m. today on a felony charge of child endangering after reports said her 10-year-old daughter showed up at a Brentwood Avenue home on the South Side wearing nothing but her underwear and claiming she was beaten with a cord.
Floyayeshia Robinson, 27, is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.
Reports said the girl was examined for frostbitten feet at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and officers also took pictures of several marks on her body.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 19, 2017 midnight
Woman charged with child endangering
- September 18, 2017 11:01 a.m.
- December 18, 2017 2:37 p.m.
Mom jailed on charges of OVI, child endangering and resisting arrest
- January 23, 2018 9:15 a.m.
Lisbon woman faces OVI, child-endangering charges
- November 22, 2017 2:28 p.m.
UPDATE | No charges filed after bizarre 911 call
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.