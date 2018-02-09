Youngstown man arrested on gun, drug charges
YOUNGSTOWN — Police investigating a call of a man with a gun at a South Avenue bar found a loaded handgun, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, a scale and $1,020 cash.
Danny Trayvon Williams of South Avenue is in the Mahoning County jail on gun and drug charges. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.
Officers were called about 4:50 p.m. Thursday to the Last Call Bar And Grille, 2929 South Ave., for a report of a man sitting at the bar with a gun.
Reports said Williams told police he had a gun and they found a 9mm handgun in a holster on his hip.
Williams was handcuffed then taken outside and searched, where the drugs and cash were found.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 17, 2017 10:57 a.m.
Cops recover cash, drugs, gun in Tyrell Avenue apartment
- September 5, 2017 10:05 a.m.
Man wounded Sunday at South Side bar
- November 2, 2017 11:59 a.m.
Youngstown cops arrest man with gun trying to get into Rescue Mission
- December 21, 2016 9:43 a.m.
Vice squad recovers guns, drugs when making arrest
- June 2, 2017 midnight
YPD finds six guns in West Side home, cocaine and fentanyl
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.