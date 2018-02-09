BREAKING: Port authority pays $150K to settle airline lawsuit

Youngstown man arrested on gun, drug charges

February 9, 2018 at 9:26a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police investigating a call of a man with a gun at a South Avenue bar found a loaded handgun, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, a scale and $1,020 cash.

Danny Trayvon Williams of South Avenue is in the Mahoning County jail on gun and drug charges. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Officers were called about 4:50 p.m. Thursday to the Last Call Bar And Grille, 2929 South Ave., for a report of a man sitting at the bar with a gun.

Reports said Williams told police he had a gun and they found a 9mm handgun in a holster on his hip.

Williams was handcuffed then taken outside and searched, where the drugs and cash were found.


