Trial date in Ralph Infante trial moved to April 23
WARREN
After a telephone conference Friday, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove informed Trumbull County Common Pleas Court officials that the trial date in the Ralph Infante public corruption case has been moved to 10 a.m. April 23.
The trial has been scheduled for Feb. 26.
The telephone conference was not open to the public, so it’s unknown what topics were discussed among the judge and attorneys for Infante and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case against Infante and his wife, Judy.
Ralph Infante, 62, is accused of taking bribes, receiving inappropriate gifts, tampering with records, illegal gambling and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity during his 24 years as Niles mayor. His attorney has asked Judge Cosgrove to dismiss all 41 charges and suppress evidence in the case.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 15, 2017 4:18 p.m.
Infante public corruption trial moved back to Feb. 26
- February 5, 2018 1:52 p.m.
Infante pretrial hearing moved to Friday
- February 6, 2018 11:13 a.m.
Infante hearing reset
- March 20, 2017 12:01 p.m.
Ex-Niles mayor Infante trial pushed back to Aug. 14
- February 6, 2018 9:01 a.m.
Infante hearing reset for today
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.