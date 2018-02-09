Trial date in Ralph Infante trial moved to April 23

WARREN

After a telephone conference Friday, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove informed Trumbull County Common Pleas Court officials that the trial date in the Ralph Infante public corruption case has been moved to 10 a.m. April 23.

The trial has been scheduled for Feb. 26.

The telephone conference was not open to the public, so it’s unknown what topics were discussed among the judge and attorneys for Infante and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case against Infante and his wife, Judy.

Ralph Infante, 62, is accused of taking bribes, receiving inappropriate gifts, tampering with records, illegal gambling and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity during his 24 years as Niles mayor. His attorney has asked Judge Cosgrove to dismiss all 41 charges and suppress evidence in the case.