Schiavoni criticizes Kucinich on Youngstown Plan

YOUNGSTOWN – State Sen. Joe Schiavoni chided a fellow Democratic gubernatorial candidate for criticizing the “Youngstown Plan,” which may lead to the privatization of the city school district years after it became law.

“This is how politicians work,” said Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd. “They figure out which issues get you upset, then they promise to fix everything. Everyone’s telling you what they’ll do. You should look for the candidate who’s already doing it.”

Schiavoni is referring to ex-U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich, who is also running for governor. Kucinich told The Vindicator on Thursday that appointed officials of Youngstown City School’s Academic Distress Commission are covertly considering action that could remove control from local voters and privatize the public school system.

Kucinich said he intends to give those making the attempt “the fight of their lives.”