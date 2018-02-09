Ryan: Budget bill was 'decent deal'

February 9, 2018 at 2:17p.m.

WARREN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said today the budget bill passed today by the House "was a decent deal."

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, voted for the bill.

He said the deal was "far from perfect," but shutting down the government wasn't going to benefit anyone.


