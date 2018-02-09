Private stakeholders meeting ongoing for Youngstown schools
YOUNGSTOWN
Brian Benyo, Youngstown City Schools Academic Distress Commission chairman, is hosting a private stakeholders meeting at East High School this afternoon.
Some of those in attendance are state Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, a candidate for Ohio governor, and Youngstown Education Association teachers union leadership members.
Prior to the meeting, Schiavoni said the agenda is non-specific, but merely a discussion as to what is next in the plan for Youngstown schools.
