Private stakeholders meeting ongoing for Youngstown schools

YOUNGSTOWN

Brian Benyo, Youngstown City Schools Academic Distress Commission chairman, is hosting a private stakeholders meeting at East High School this afternoon.

Some of those in attendance are state Rep. Michele Lepore-Hagan of Youngstown, D-58th, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, a candidate for Ohio governor, and Youngstown Education Association teachers union leadership members.

Prior to the meeting, Schiavoni said the agenda is non-specific, but merely a discussion as to what is next in the plan for Youngstown schools.