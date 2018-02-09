Port authority pays $150K to settle airline lawsuit
VIENNA — The Western Reserve Port Authority reached a settlement in a lawsuit between the port authority and an airline that briefly offered flights to Chicago from the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.
Both parties will dismiss all claims, and the port authority will pay $150,000 to Aerodynamics Inc. of Beachwood.
“We’re meeting them halfway,” said Dan Dickten, the port authority’s aviation director.
Last year, the port authority filed a lawsuit against the airline, which offered daily flights to Chicago for a short time in 2016 before the service ended because of low ticket sales.
The service lasted from July 1 through late August, with the WRPA paying ADI $361,714 as a revenue guarantee to ensure the airline would be profitable during the startup phase.
The port authority sued to recover that $361,714 and argued that ADI breached its contract because it did not have arrangements in place to enable passengers to easily connect with other flights at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
ADI filed a counterclaim demanding $294,221, which it billed the port authority but never received.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 10, 2017 1:31 p.m.
Mediation between airport, ADI begins Wednesday
- May 18, 2017 12:07 a.m.
WR Port Authority sues airline, seeking return of $361,714
- June 15, 2017 12:06 a.m.
Airline files response and countersuit regarding daily flights from Vienna
- October 11, 2017 12:04 a.m.
Airport, airline to begin mediation today
- June 14, 2017 9:55 p.m.
ADI countersues port authority over canceled Chicago flights
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.