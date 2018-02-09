Ohio GOP endorses Mike DeWine for governor
COLUMBUS — Today, the elected leaders of the Ohio Republican Party State Central Committee voted overwhelmingly to endorse Mike DeWine for governor. DeWine's lieutenant governor running mate is Jon Husted, the current secretary of state.
