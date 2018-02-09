BREAKING: Port authority pays $150K to settle airline lawsuit

Ohio Amish man dies after horse-drawn trailer overturns

February 9, 2018 at 9:44a.m.

ASHLAND, Ohio (AP) — An Amish man has been crushed to death by a load of lumber when his horse-drawn trailer overturned in northeast Ohio’s Ashland County.

The Ashland Times-Gazette reports 51-year-old Meno Yoder, of Polk, died in an accident that occurred about 5 p.m. Thursday on State Route 89 in Jackson Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Yoder fell from the flat-bed trailer after it left the roadway and that a large load of lumber he was transporting fell on top of him.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000