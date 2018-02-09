Mayor Brown announces reappoint of water commission

February 9, 2018 at 2:50p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Mayor Jamael Tito Brown announced today he will reappoint Harry Johnson as water commissioner.

According to the news release, Johnson has worked for the city since 2006 and was first appointed as water commissioner in 2012.

Johnson will make an annual salary of $75,132.51, according to the announcement.


