First for Twitter
NEW YORK
Twitter says it had first quarterly profit in history and returned to revenue growth in the fourth quarter.
Its stock increased in pre-market trading Thursday.
Though the results beat Wall Street’s cautious expectations, they don’t solve the company’s broader problems.
It’s been dealing with abuse, fake accounts and attempts by Russian agents to spread misinformation. The troubles have been compounded by stagnant user growth.
And with a prominent executive leaving shortly, and the CEO splitting its time with another company, Twitter’s now facing questions about just who is minding the store.
