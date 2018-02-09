Federal appeals court rules in favor of Ohio male student

February 9, 2018 at 1:56p.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of a male student who says he was unfairly disciplined by an Ohio college that found he violated its sexual-assault policy.

A three-judge 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel upheld a lower court’s dismissal of several claims against Miami University and school officials, but found that “John Doe” presented enough factual allegations to support a “reasonable inference of gender discrimination.” It sent the case back U.S. District Court today.

The student said the vast majority of Miami’s sexual misconduct cases are against males who are then found responsible without fair hearings. His case stemmed from a 2014 encounter with a student who said she told him to stop after sometimes-consensual sexual acts. He said he was too drunk to remember.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000