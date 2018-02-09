Federal appeals court rules in favor of Ohio male student

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of a male student who says he was unfairly disciplined by an Ohio college that found he violated its sexual-assault policy.

A three-judge 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel upheld a lower court’s dismissal of several claims against Miami University and school officials, but found that “John Doe” presented enough factual allegations to support a “reasonable inference of gender discrimination.” It sent the case back U.S. District Court today.

The student said the vast majority of Miami’s sexual misconduct cases are against males who are then found responsible without fair hearings. His case stemmed from a 2014 encounter with a student who said she told him to stop after sometimes-consensual sexual acts. He said he was too drunk to remember.