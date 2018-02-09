BUSINESSSFlbdigest

Serenity Center ribbon cutting

WARREN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Serenity Center, 1947 East Market St., at 11 a.m. today.

The Serenity Center is celebrating its newest office in Warren. The comprehensive psychiatry practice, under the medical direction of Dr. Muhannad Kassawat also has locations in Boardman and North Lima.

First for Twitter

NEW YORK

Twitter says it had first quarterly profit in history and returned to revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

Its stock increased in pre-market trading Thursday.

Though the results beat Wall Street’s cautious expectations, they don’t solve the company’s broader problems.

It’s been dealing with abuse, fake accounts and attempts by Russian agents to spread misinformation. The troubles have been compounded by stagnant user growth.

And with a prominent executive leaving shortly, and the CEO splitting its time with another company, Twitter’s now facing questions about just who is minding the store.

Amazon primed for Whole Foods delivery

NEW YORK

Amazon is bringing its speedy delivery to Whole Foods. The online retail giant plans to roll out two-hour delivery at the organic grocer this year to those who pay for Amazon’s $99-a-year Prime membership. It is the company’s biggest – and most expected – move since it bought the organic grocer last year.

Amazon.com Inc. said deliveries started Thursday in Austin, Texas; Cincinnati; Dallas; and Virginia Beach, Va. The service will expand nationwide this year.

Shoppers will be able to order items through Amazon’s Prime Now app and website. Items will be pulled from Whole Foods stores, bagged and then delivered by Amazon drivers. There’s no extra fee for two-hour deliveries above $35, but one-hour delivery will cost $8.

Whole Foods already offers delivery in some cities through a partnership with delivery service Instacart, which will continue.

Mortgage rates climb

WASHINGTON

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates climbed for the fifth straight week amid investors’ growing concern about inflation. Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages shot up to 4.32 percent this week, up from 4.22 percent last week and the highest since December 2016. A year ago, it stood at 4.17 percent.

The rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans, popular among homeowners who refinance, rose to 3.77 percent from 3.68 percent last week and the highest since May 2011. It was 3.39 percent a year ago.

A strong U.S. economy is raising fears that inflation may be on the rise; investors are demanding higher interest rates. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes, which influences mortgage rates, has risen the past week to 2.88 percent from 2.78 percent.

