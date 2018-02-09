BREAKING: Port authority pays $150K to settle airline lawsuit

Beaver Township trustees have special meeting Saturday

February 9, 2018 at 9:13a.m.

NORTH LIMA — There will be a special meeting of the Beaver Township trustees at noon Saturday at the administration building, 11999 South Ave. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss contracts and evaluate personnel.


