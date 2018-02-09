UPDATE | Manhunt for armed suspects in Austintown

Area of manhunt

6:34 a.m.

Police report three suspects are in custody but are still looking one or two other suspects.

5:39 a.m.

A manhunt is going on near the 40 block of Beverly Road in Austintown. According to our broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, there is a heavy police presence in the area, near Mahoning Avenue and Raccoon Road.

Initially called into Austintown police as a hold-up, a group of men with assault weapons reportedly broke into a house and held the residents at gunpoint.

The victims reported that the men who broke in fled.

Austintown police, Ohio State Patrol and Mahoning County Sheriffs deputies are on scene, as is a canine unit. This story will be updated as more information is made available.