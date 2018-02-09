Another White House staffer out after abuse allegations
WASHINGTON (AP)
A second White House staffer has departed the Trump administration in the wake of abuse allegations.
Spokesman Raj Shah confirms speechwriter David Sorensen resigned Friday after the White House learned of the allegations against him.
Shah says Sorensen denies the allegations, which were first reported by The Washington Post.
The Post says Sorensen’s ex-wife claimed he was violent and emotionally abusive during their short-lived marriage.
Staff secretary Rob Porter, one of the president’s closest aides, resigned Wednesday after the publication of allegations that he’d abused his two ex-wives. He, too, denies the allegations.
