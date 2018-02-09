Amazon primed for Whole Foods delivery
NEW YORK
Amazon is bringing its speedy delivery to Whole Foods. The online retail giant plans to roll out two-hour delivery at the organic grocer this year to those who pay for Amazon’s $99-a-year Prime membership. It is the company’s biggest – and most expected – move since it bought the organic grocer last year.
Amazon.com Inc. said deliveries started Thursday in Austin, Texas; Cincinnati; Dallas; and Virginia Beach, Va. The service will expand nationwide this year.
Shoppers will be able to order items through Amazon’s Prime Now app and website. Items will be pulled from Whole Foods stores, bagged and then delivered by Amazon drivers. There’s no extra fee for two-hour deliveries above $35, but one-hour delivery will cost $8.
Whole Foods already offers delivery in some cities through a partnership with delivery service Instacart, which will continue.
