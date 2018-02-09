Agents take drugs, firearms and cash from Warren house

WARREN

Agents with the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force raided a home at 1341 Belvedere Ave. SE, Friday morning, seizing crack cocaine, suspected heroin, four firearms, suspected marijuana, and $303 in cash.

One of the firearms was stolen out of Meadville, Pa., according to a news release.

Leon D. Calbert Jr., 25, of Milton Street Southeast, was among the people inside the home. He was taken into custody on a warrant unrelated to the investigation and was taken to the Trumbull County jail.

Agencies assisting TAG were the sheriff’s office; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Homeland Security; and Weathersfield police.