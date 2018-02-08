White House aide resigns after allegations of domestic abuse
Associated Press
WASHINGTON
One of President Donald Trump’s top White House aides resigned Wednesday after allegations of domestic abuse leveled against him by his two ex-wives.
Staff secretary Rob Porter said in a written statement that allegations that became public this week are “outrageous” and “simply false.” Porter said photos published of his former spouses – in which one appears to have a black eye – were “given to the media nearly 15 years ago, and the reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described.”
Porter added in a written statement: “I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign.” Porter said he will leave the White House after a transition period.
Porter’s former wives recounted physical, verbal and emotional abuse they say he subjected them to during their marriages.
