Warriors Inc. seeks Unity parade participants

YOUNGSTOWN

Warriors Inc., in conjunction with Eagles Christian Preschool, is accepting applications as well as seeking volunteers for its annual Unity in the Community Parade, which will take place at 10 a.m. June 2 on Market Street in the Newport Library area.

The first volunteer meeting will be at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 15. The purpose of this event is to showcase and celebrate the community’s resources. Businesses are encouraged to create floats that best represent their services.

Animals, automobiles, walkers, mascots, marchers and riders also are welcome to participate. No water guns or super soakers are permitted at the parade.

According to its website, Warriors Inc. is a Jesus Christ-led community building organization that restores hope by developing youth, coordinating and delivering faith-based social and economic services that help other people excel, and promoting racial and denominational reconciliation.

Participants must fax or mail a completed application with fees by May 18 to Warriors Inc., 2733 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44507. Proof of insurance is required for any vehicle entering the parade. To obtain an application or to register, contact Wendy Robinson at 330-783-5440 or wendy.warriors@rrbiznet.com.