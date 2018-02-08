Warren visitors warned: Snow parking ban extends to downtown

WARREN

The company that handles parking enforcement in downtown appears to have fired a warning shot regarding people who use two-hour on-street parking spaces by posting signs asking them to respect this week’s snow-related parking ban.

Tony Iannucci, director of the Warren Parking Systems LLC, said he directed downtown parking enforcement employees to post paper “No Parking” signs over the parking signs Wednesday after seeing so much on-street parking downtown.

The signs said “City of Warren Parking Ban NO PARKING.”

The city sent out a parking ban notice to the media, and Tuesday afternoon placed it on city websites saying the city was under a parking ban beginning 9 p.m. Tuesday “until further notice.”

The news release said, “All vehicles must be cleared from all city streets to facilitate snow removal.”

Iannucci acknowledges the parking ban and paper signs were largely ignored downtown, but the paper signs were an attempt to make people understand the ban applied to the downtown area as well as residential streets.

