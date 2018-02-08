Warren fund awards $20,000 to encourage investment on Youngstown Road

WARREN

The Fund for Warren’s Future, which was created last October through public and private money, has awarded its first grant – $20,000 to help revitalize a part of Youngstown Road getting $4.1 million in street improvements.

The $20,000 will go to Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership, a nonprofit organization, to survey the buildings in the target area and provide the information to potential investors to encouraging investment. The project area is from Laird Avenue to Ridge Road in the city.

The $100,000 provided to create the Fund for Warren’s Future came from Warren businessmen Anthony Payiavlas and Sam Covelli and $50,000 approved by Warren City Council.

Other principal fund members are Warren Mayor Doug Franklin and his former mayoral challenger, Dennis Blank.

TNP will also survey residents living near the street, asking them what types of services they would patronize if they were available to them.

Current business on Youngstown Road will be invited to participate in a separate research project to identify additional steps that might restore the street to its former position as a major commerce corridor.

The marketing report is expected to be completed and distributed in November.