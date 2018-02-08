Toronto police: remains of 6 found in serial killer probe
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto police said today they've recovered the remains of at least six people from planters on a property connected to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur.
Lead investigator Det. St. Hank Idsinga said the remains, found on property McArthur used as storage in exchange for doing the landscaping, included some from one of the five men McArthur is already charged with killing, Andrew Kinsman.
McArthur was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the disappearances of Kinsman and Selim Esen, two men last seen in the "Gay Village" district of Toronto. Not long after that, he was charged with the murders of three more men and police said they were on a wide search for other possible victims.
Idsinga said police expect to lay more charges.
Authorities have checked at least 30 other places where the landscaper was known to have worked, including some of Toronto's wealthiest neighborhoods. Police have said they expect to find more remains in the planters they've retrieved from around the city. Idsinga said they have about 15 planters now.
Investigators are also starting to excavate part of the lawn at the home where the new remains were found. Police have set up a tent and heaters on the property to keep the ground from freezing and a forensic anthropologist arrived at the property today.
