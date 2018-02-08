Tesla car flying toward asteroid belt
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLA.
The world’s first space sports car is cruising toward the asteroid belt, well beyond Mars.
SpaceX chief Elon Musk confirmed the new, more-distant route for his rocketing Tesla Roadster. The red electric convertible was the unorthodox cargo aboard his company’s brand new Falcon Heavy rocket during a test flight Tuesday.
With the successful launch, the Heavy became the most powerful rocket flying today.
