Second Harvest distributes 10.6 million pounds of food in 2017
YOUNGSTOWN — Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley distributed a record 10.6 million pounds of food last year to those in need in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.
The food bank’s mission is to solicit, store and distribute food to hunger-relief organizations in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties and to provide education and advocacy. The food bank's goal is that no one should go hungry, and it is dedicated to building a community that makes food accessible to all people.
