PUCO accepts auction results

February 8, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

COLUMBUS

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio accepted the results of Dominion Energy Ohio’s auction for its standard service offer (SSO) and standard choice offer (SCO). The auction secured natural-gas supplies for Dominion’s SSO/SCO customers for the period April 1 through March 31, 2019.

The auction resulted in an adjustment of $0.07 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) added to the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) month-end settlement price.


