PUCO accepts auction results
COLUMBUS
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio accepted the results of Dominion Energy Ohio’s auction for its standard service offer (SSO) and standard choice offer (SCO). The auction secured natural-gas supplies for Dominion’s SSO/SCO customers for the period April 1 through March 31, 2019.
The auction resulted in an adjustment of $0.07 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) added to the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) month-end settlement price.
