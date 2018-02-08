Omarosa says on 'Big Brother' country is not going to be OK
Associated Press
Omarosa Manigault Newman, a Youngstown native, is starting to tell her story, as promised. And her story is that America is not going to be OK under President Donald Trump.
"No," a tearful Manigault Newman, who left her White House job in December, tells her co-star, Ross Mathews, on a clip teasing "Celebrity Big Brother" when he asks if the country will be OK. "It's going to not be OK." She adds, in a whisper: "It's so bad."
The show shared the clip on Twitter. It premieres at 8 p.m. tonight on CBS.
In response, the White House reminded reporters at the daily briefing that Manigault Newman was fired three times on "The Apprentice" – and once by the White House.
"Not very seriously," said spokesman Raj Shah, when asked about the White House reaction to the comments. "Omarosa was fired three times on 'The Apprentice.' And this was the fourth time we let her go. She had limited contact with the president while here. She has no contact now."
In the clip, Manigault Newman says she was "haunted by tweets every single day," and wondered, "what is he going to tweet next?" She says she wanted to stop him, but "all the people around him attacked me," blocking her access.
