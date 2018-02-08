Ohio teen sentenced for conspiracy conviction in school threat
COLUMBUS (AP) — A teenage boy who authorities say plotted a mass shooting at an Ohio high school has been sentenced to four years in prison.
An adult court judge in Columbus sentenced 17-year-old John Staley III today. Staley earlier pleaded no contest to a conspiracy to commit murder charge.
Authorities say Staley was suspended from Hilliard Davidson High School in 2016 after a student heard him discussing a shooting plot on a school bus.
Prosecutors said Staley created school diagrams, tried to recruit other students and wrote down weapons and ammunition needed. Authorities said his electronic devices contained Nazi and racist information and sites glorifying school shooters.
Defense attorney Steve Palmer contends the case shouldn’t have been in adult court, and they’ll appeal the juvenile court ruling that sent it there.
