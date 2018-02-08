BUSINESS DIGEST

Ohio Aldi stores to have hiring event

YOUNGSTOWN

Every Ohio Aldi store will have a hiring event from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Wages range from $12.35 to $24 per hour. Job seekers can apply in person at the hiring event. Applicants must be 18 years or older to apply.

PUCO accepts auction results

COLUMBUS

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio accepted the results of Dominion Energy Ohio’s auction for its standard service offer (SSO) and standard choice offer (SCO). The auction secured natural-gas supplies for Dominion’s SSO/SCO customers for the period April 1 through March 31, 2019.

The auction resulted in an adjustment of $0.07 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) added to the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) month-end settlement price.

Cyberspies trick contract workers into exposing email

WASHINGTON

Russian cyberspies pursuing the secrets of military drones and other sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theft, an Associated Press investigation has found.

What ultimately may have been stolen is uncertain, but the hackers clearly exploited a national vulnerability in cybersecurity: poorly protected email and barely any direct notification to victims.

The hackers known as Fancy Bear, who also intruded in the U.S. election, went after at least 87 people working on militarized drones, missiles, rockets, stealth fighter jets, cloud-computing platforms or other sensitive activities, the AP found.

Tesla car flying toward asteroid belt

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

The world’s first space sports car is cruising toward the asteroid belt, well beyond Mars.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk confirmed the new, more-distant route for his rocketing Tesla Roadster. The red electric convertible was the unorthodox cargo aboard his company’s brand new Falcon Heavy rocket during a test flight Tuesday.

With the successful launch, the Heavy became the most powerful rocket flying today.

Sexual assault reports doubled at West Point

WASHINGTON

The number of sexual assaults reported at the U.S. Military Academy roughly doubled during the last school year, according to data reviewed by The Associated Press, in the latest example of the armed forces’ persistent struggle to root out such misconduct.

It’s the fourth year in a row that sexual-assault reports increased at the school in West Point, N.Y. There were 50 cases in the school year that ended last summer, compared with 26 made during the 2015-16 school year.

By comparison, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., and the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., saw only slight increases.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., .1247.82-1.61

Aqua America, .71 34.100.07

Avalon Holdings,2.02-0.01

Chemical Bank, .2756.190.37

Community Health Sys.5.64 0.22

Cortland Bancorp, .2821.250.11

Farmers Nat., .1613.85-0.15

First Energy, 1.44 30.900.00

Fifth/Third, .5232.440.42

FirstMerit Corp.,--

First Niles Financial, .1210.500.00

FNB Corp., .4814.190.19

General Motors, 1.5242.510.65

General Electric, .9215.290.02

Huntington Bank, .28 15.690.16

iHeartMedia Inc.,0.490.04

JP Morgan Chase, 1.92113.151.04

Key Corp, .3421.170.16

LaFarge, .34--

Macy’s, 1.51 24.790.63

Parker Hannifin, 2.52 183.17-3.75

PNC, 2.20154.960.67

Simon Prop. Grp., 6.60154.87-1.11

Stoneridge 23.400.13

United Comm. Fin., .12 9.32-0.17

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.