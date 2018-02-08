Mayor Brown names Barry Finley fire chief

February 8, 2018 at 3:56p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Mayor Jamael Tito Brown named Capt. Barry Finley as fire chief.

Finley has been with the fire department for 24 years. He will be paid $91,027 annually in the position.

He will replace John J. O’Neill Jr., who is retiring later this year from the department. O'Neill is now a battalion chief.


