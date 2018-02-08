BREAKING: Firm wins right to put casino in Lawrence County, near Ohio

Man pleads guilty to raping three girls

February 8, 2018 at 9:18a.m.

story tease

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who pleaded guilty to raping 14-year -old twins and their 12-year-old sister, impregnating all three, was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 27 years in prison.

Arnold Perry, 34, received the sentence from Judge Maureen Sweeney for the rapes, which happened in Youngstown in 2016.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin said the victims were daughters of a family who allowed Perry to stay with them.

One of the twins aborted their pregnancy but the other two victims could not because their pregnancy was not discovered until the pregnancies were too far along.


More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$850000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$449000