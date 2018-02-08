Man pleads guilty to raping three girls
YOUNGSTOWN
A man who pleaded guilty to raping 14-year -old twins and their 12-year-old sister, impregnating all three, was sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 27 years in prison.
Arnold Perry, 34, received the sentence from Judge Maureen Sweeney for the rapes, which happened in Youngstown in 2016.
Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin said the victims were daughters of a family who allowed Perry to stay with them.
One of the twins aborted their pregnancy but the other two victims could not because their pregnancy was not discovered until the pregnancies were too far along.
